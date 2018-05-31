Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTC Pink: PWWBF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("PowerBand" or the "Company"), a leading online auction and remarketing platform to buy and sell used vehicles, confirms its financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are available for viewing on SEDAR. The Company is also pleased to provide investors with an update.

PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings provided the following commentary: "What the last quarter has shown us is that there is a continuous need and want for the PowerBand platform as shown by our increased presence is the U.S. and our growing list of partnerships, including Carpages.ca, DealerSocket, PBS Financial Systems, Quantech Software, and Traderis making significant progress in advancing its software solutions broadly across the marketplace, both domestically and internationally. The foundation is being built, operationally, to convert ongoing discussions and opportunities into revenue in the near term."

New U.S. Office

To capitalize on new business opportunities in the United States, the Company has recently incorporated a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary and is in the process of opening an office in northwest Arkansas, home of many global consumer goods companies, and several multi-national logistics companies with large fleets. The U.S. represents a possible source of rapid growth and the Company expects a major expansion.

New Personnel

Capital has been deployed to strengthen the sales force as the Company enters new territories. To support the new growth, additions to the technical development team have been made to streamline product integration with our key strategic partners.

The Company is actively seeking to bring on new members to senior management who can expand M&A opportunities.

International Expansion

The Company is in discussions with several potential partners that would broaden PowerBand's breadth and scope outside of North America. The automotive sector is fragmented worldwide and provides exceptional opportunities.

To attract an international investor base PowerBand has listed its shares in the U.S. ("PWWBF") and the Frankfurt Exchange ("1ZV").

With its public listing in Canada PowerBand has an improved ability to consolidate and take advantage of M&A opportunities, by using cash and stock.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online auction platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.

