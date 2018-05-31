The 2nd China-Europe Innovation and Economic Cooperation Summit of Tian An Cyber Park Group Successfully Held in Shenzhen

BEIJING, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29th, in Shenzhen, an innovative international city, the 2nd China-Europe Innovation and Economic Cooperation Summit was held on the theme of "A Shared Commitment to China-EU Cooperation and Innovative Development".

Olivier STIRN, the President of French National Diversity Council, Former Minister of France, Florent MANGIN, Invest Director China of Business France inBeijing, Ba Shusong, chief economist of China Banking Association, and Jiang Changjian, associate Professor in school of international relations and public affairs in Fudan University and the host of "The Brain", as well as celebrities in innovative cooperation, Fintech, intelligent manufacturing, intellectual property and other fields all came to Shenzhen to discuss innovation related issues.

The summit was organized by Tian An Cyber Park Group, sponsored by Shenzhen Futian District People's Government, French National Diversity Council, China-Britain Business Council, and Sino-German Industrial 4.0, and supported by business investment office of the French Consulate General in Guangzhou, SILK VENTURES, ABP International Union, InnoBank, Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation, etc. On the summit, Liu Zhiyong, deputy district chief of the People's Government of Futian District, Olivier STIRN, the President of French National Diversity Council, Former Minister of France and Sunny Tao, CEO of Tian An Cyber Park Group all delivered speeches.

According to Sunny Tao, CEO of Tian An Cyber Park Group, over the past 28 years, Tian An Cyber Park Group has developed into a leading supplier of innovative enterprise growth solutions. On the basis of the success of the first summit, the 2nd China-Europe Innovation and Economic Cooperation Summit has further enhanced the achievements. With the principle of global development, this summit has brought together better and more domestic and foreign industrial resources, attracted more innovative enterprises, created an open and high-end platform for China, Shenzhen and European countries in innovation interaction, economic mutual benefit, cultural integration and technology sharing, and effectively raised the international reputation of enterprises in China.