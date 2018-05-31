Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 31
Syncona Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)
LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60
|FUND NAME
|SEDOL
|NAV as at
30th April 2018
|Total Return MTD
|Total Return from Inception (31 October 2012)
|Syncona Limited
|B8P59C0
|161.49p
|+6.91%
|+76.12 %
Date: 31st May 2018
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Elaine Grisewood +353 (0)1542 2481