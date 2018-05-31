

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) and Premier Inc. (PINC) said they have expanded their preventative and chronic disease care collaboration to include a new effort designed to help reduce the recurrence of Clostridium difficile infection, or C. diff. The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.



Merck and Premier will develop and test the combination of a software-based platform and a coordinator to provide surveillance, consultation, support and education to patients with C. diff at participating Premier member health systems.



The companies said they intend to increase patient access to healthcare services, raise awareness of how to decrease patient risk of recurrence and help patients identify if they are having a recurrence. The proposed C. diff intervention will be tested within volunteer Premier member health systems.



Since 2016, Merck and Premier have been working together to co-develop and test solutions that help promote wellness and prevention for specific groups of at-risk patients.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has stated that due to prolonged use of antibiotics or contact with the bacteria, C. diff infection has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals.



The infection, which causes serious and life-threatening diarrhea, affects about half a million people and contributes to an estimated $4.8 billion in excess U.S. healthcare costs each year.



