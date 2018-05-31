Capital Markets Day: UPM aims higher with continued transformation and earnings growth

(UPM, Helsinki, 31 May 2018 at 16:20 EET) - UPM's Capital Markets Day focused on the company's value creation, strong performance and earnings growth opportunities.

"We are targeting superior shareholder returns with strong performance and earnings growth. UPM's market-based operating model, differentiated business strategies as well as disciplined and effective capital allocation are at the core of our value creation. Today also innovation and responsibility are fundaments of our competitive advantage and add significantly to our future opportunities," says UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen.

"Emerging economies' two billion new middle class consumers will shape the future of global demand during the next decade. In supplying this new demand, we see sustainable and safe solutions as the only solid foundation for long term value creation. This future provides limitless growth opportunities for UPM's businesses in the long term."

"Our significant spearheads for growth for the coming years are high value renewable fibre, specialty packaging materials and molecular businesses such as biofuels and wood-based biochemicals. UPM has a unique competitive platform in these businesses. They all have strong demand outlook supported by global megatrends, and they deliver sustainable solutions to growing consumer demand.

"UPM is in better standing than ever. Over the coming years, we aim to allocate more capital to growing and transforming the company while simultaneously distributing attractive dividend to our shareholders and maintaining headroom in our strong balance sheet," concludes Pesonen.

All the presentations and webcast recording of UPM's Capital Markets Day are available on UPM's web site (http://www.upm.com/Investors/Reports-Presentations/2018/Pages/default.aspx).

