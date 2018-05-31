Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announces the success of its We Share employee share ownership plan, in which a significant and growing number of employees took part.

In fact, the 3rd edition of We Share, which aims to associate employees more closely with the Group's development and performance, was oversubscribed at more than 153%. Open to Group employees in 15 countries, more than 1 in 3 Group employees rising to nearly 1 in 2 in France participated in We Share 2018.

All in all, shareholdings managed on behalf of employees today total around 8% of the Group's share capital, making Sopra Steria employees the 2nd largest shareholder of the Group. Sopra Steria is currently the number-one IT services company for employee shareholding in France and number-two on the SBF 120.

The key features of the We Share 2018 offer were presented in the press release dated 20 March 2018: https://bit.ly/2seySlI

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market, spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific solutions, infrastructure management and business process services. It provides end-to-end solutions to address the core business needs of large companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow. Combining added value with innovative high-performance services, Sopra Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €3.8 billion in 2017.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website: www.soprasteria.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005700/en/

