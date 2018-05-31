SEGULA Technologies to Showcase Its Expertise in Nuclear Engineering at the 2018 World Nuclear Exhibition

PARIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies will be at the WNE exhibition (stand F15, Hall 7), a world-renowned event in the field of nuclear energy which will take place in Paris Nord Villepinte from 26 to 28 June 2018.

SEGULA Technologies works alongside major industrial customers in the nuclear, thermal, and renewable energies (hydroelectric, wind and solar) sectors in France and abroad.

Its 500 employees in the energy division work on projects to produce, transmit and distribute energy alongside our clients throughout their investments' life cycle (design, construction, commissioning, operation, maintenance and dismantling).

Check out the Segula Technologies film about its expertise in the energy sector.

Workshop on the theme of optimised design through additive manufacturing

On 26 June at 3.30pm in Workshop Room 1, Jérôme Lépine, the Managing Director of the Segula Technologies Energy division, will lead a workshop on the role of additive manufacturing in an industrial setting.

Over the last few years, Segula Technologies has developed a design knowledge that makes it possible to maximise all of the opportunities presented by additive manufacturing, going well beyond a simple modification of the manufacturing process. Depending on the functional challenges of the piece or system in question, it is possible to significantly optimise its complexity, weight, lifespan, installation time, or maintainability.

Segula Technologies is recruiting in the energy sector!

This event provides Segula with an opportunity to remind job-seekers that this year it will recruit 2,200 people throughout France, namely engineers and technicians.

In the energy field, we currently have nearly 200 positions to fill: Electrical and control engineers, projectors (general installations, mechanics, electricity), nuclear construction supervisors, project managers, structural calculations engineers, etc.

About SEGULA Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is an engineering group with a global presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from design and studies to industrialisation and production.

