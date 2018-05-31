sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.05.2018 | 15:55
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2017

PR Newswire

London, May 31

Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2017.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was nil (2016: nil) and the loss was £88,741 (2016: £124,394). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2016: 0.07 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company intends to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.

Board changes

During the year under review, Gary Willinge left the Company. I would like to thank him all for his past service to the Company.

I am pleased to announce Darren Edmonston joined the board and hope his experience and knowledge continues to prove to be of great value to the business.

Future prospects

At the start of the 2018, the Company raised £500,000 in new equity and has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, with the company setting up a marketing consultancy business under the name Vogel Marketing Consultants FZE and to further encourage the growth within Sterling Craig Limited.

The Directors are see opportunities to promote UK and EU companies within the gulf region.

I hope to be able to give further news of these developments in the near future.

David Barnett
Chairman

31May 2018


The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.


For further information:

Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388
http://www.globecapitalltd.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATEADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended31DECEMBER2017

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2017		Year ended
31 December
2016
GBPGBP
Revenue - -
Other Income1 -
Administrative Expenses (88,742)(124,394)
Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax (88,741) (124,394)
Income Tax- -
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (88,741) (129,394)
Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)		 (0.05p) (0.07p)



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at31DECEMBER2017

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2017		Year ended
31 December
2016
GBPGBP
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment--
Investment in a subsidiary1,1501,150
Investment in an associate12,50012,500
Total Non-current Assets13,65013,650
Current assets
Trade and other receivables7,1596,996
Cash and cash equivalents57,5315,576
Total Current Assets64,69012,572
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables174,41119,771
Amount due to a shareholder-94
174,41119,865
Net Current Liabilities(109,721)(7,293)
Net Assets(96,071)6,357
Non-current liabilities
Accruals
Amounts due to directors
Amount due to a shareholder		-
32,397
13,585		11,532
13,137
35,000
45,98259,669
Net Liabilities(142,053) (53,312)
Shareholders' Equity
Called Up Share Capital 638,428 638,428
Retained Earnings (780,481) (691,740)
Total Equity(142,053)(53,312)



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the year ended31DECEMBER2017

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2017		Year ended
31 December
2016
GBPGBP
Profit/(Loss) before tax(88,741)(124,394)
Adjustment:
Other income1-
Depreciation-5,631
Operating profit/(loss)(88,742)(118,763)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables(163)(6,945)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables(143,108)(33,908)
Amounts due to directors19,26013,137
Cash utilised in operations(73,463)(146,479)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of a subsidiary-(1,150)
Acquisition of an associate-(12,500)
Bank interest received1-
Net cash (used in) from investing activities1(13,650)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares-120,345
Amount due to a shareholder(21,509)35,094
Net cash from financing activities(21,509)155,439
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents51,955(4,690)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period5,576 10,266
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period57,5315,576

