Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2017
London, May 31
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017
Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2017.
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").
Financial performance
The turnover for the year was nil (2016: nil) and the loss was £88,741 (2016: £124,394). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2016: 0.07 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.
Review of operations
The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company intends to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.
Board changes
During the year under review, Gary Willinge left the Company. I would like to thank him all for his past service to the Company.
I am pleased to announce Darren Edmonston joined the board and hope his experience and knowledge continues to prove to be of great value to the business.
Future prospects
At the start of the 2018, the Company raised £500,000 in new equity and has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, with the company setting up a marketing consultancy business under the name Vogel Marketing Consultants FZE and to further encourage the growth within Sterling Craig Limited.
The Directors are see opportunities to promote UK and EU companies within the gulf region.
I hope to be able to give further news of these developments in the near future.
David Barnett
Chairman
31May 2018
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information:
Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388
http://www.globecapitalltd.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATEADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended31DECEMBER2017
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|GBP
|GBP
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Other Income
|1
|-
|Administrative Expenses
|(88,742)
|(124,394)
|Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
|(88,741)
|(124,394)
|Income Tax
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(88,741)
|(129,394)
|Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.05p)
|(0.07p)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at31DECEMBER2017
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|GBP
|GBP
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|Investment in a subsidiary
|1,150
|1,150
|Investment in an associate
|12,500
|12,500
|Total Non-current Assets
|13,650
|13,650
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|7,159
|6,996
|Cash and cash equivalents
|57,531
|5,576
|Total Current Assets
|64,690
|12,572
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|174,411
|19,771
|Amount due to a shareholder
|-
|94
|174,411
|19,865
|Net Current Liabilities
|(109,721)
|(7,293)
|Net Assets
|(96,071)
|6,357
|Non-current liabilities
|Accruals
Amounts due to directors
Amount due to a shareholder
|-
32,397
13,585
|11,532
13,137
35,000
|45,982
|59,669
|Net Liabilities
|(142,053)
|(53,312)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Called Up Share Capital
|638,428
|638,428
|Retained Earnings
|(780,481)
|(691,740)
|Total Equity
|(142,053)
|(53,312)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the year ended31DECEMBER2017
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2017
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|GBP
|GBP
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(88,741)
|(124,394)
|Adjustment:
|Other income
|1
|-
|Depreciation
|-
|5,631
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(88,742)
|(118,763)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|(163)
|(6,945)
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|(143,108)
|(33,908)
|Amounts due to directors
|19,260
|13,137
|Cash utilised in operations
|(73,463)
|(146,479)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|-
|(1,150)
|Acquisition of an associate
|-
|(12,500)
|Bank interest received
|1
|-
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|1
|(13,650)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|-
|120,345
|Amount due to a shareholder
|(21,509)
|35,094
|Net cash from financing activities
|(21,509)
|155,439
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|51,955
|(4,690)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|5,576
|10,266
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|57,531
|5,576