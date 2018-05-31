Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2017

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2017.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was nil (2016: nil) and the loss was £88,741 (2016: £124,394). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2016: 0.07 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company intends to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company's shares are traded on NEX EXCHANGE Growth Market.

Board changes

During the year under review, Gary Willinge left the Company. I would like to thank him all for his past service to the Company.

I am pleased to announce Darren Edmonston joined the board and hope his experience and knowledge continues to prove to be of great value to the business.

Future prospects

At the start of the 2018, the Company raised £500,000 in new equity and has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, with the company setting up a marketing consultancy business under the name Vogel Marketing Consultants FZE and to further encourage the growth within Sterling Craig Limited.

The Directors are see opportunities to promote UK and EU companies within the gulf region.

I hope to be able to give further news of these developments in the near future.

David Barnett

Chairman

31May 2018



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended31DECEMBER2017

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2017 Year ended

31 December

2016 GBP GBP Revenue - - Other Income 1 - Administrative Expenses (88,742) (124,394) Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax (88,741) (124,394) Income Tax - - Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (88,741) (129,394) Earnings / (Loss) per share

Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.05p) (0.07p)





GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at31DECEMBER2017

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2017 Year ended

31 December

2016 GBP GBP Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment - - Investment in a subsidiary 1,150 1,150 Investment in an associate 12,500 12,500 Total Non-current Assets 13,650 13,650 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7,159 6,996 Cash and cash equivalents 57,531 5,576 Total Current Assets 64,690 12,572 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 174,411 19,771 Amount due to a shareholder - 94 174,411 19,865 Net Current Liabilities (109,721) (7,293) Net Assets (96,071) 6,357 Non-current liabilities Accruals

Amounts due to directors

Amount due to a shareholder -

32,397

13,585 11,532

13,137

35,000 45,982 59,669 Net Liabilities (142,053) (53,312) Shareholders' Equity Called Up Share Capital 638,428 638,428 Retained Earnings (780,481) (691,740) Total Equity (142,053) (53,312)





GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the year ended31DECEMBER2017