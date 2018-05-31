AutoMobility LA Opens Its Fifth Annual Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition

Visionary Startups Invited to Apply for the Opportunity to Attend and Gain Exposure at AutoMobility LA 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show's AutoMobility LA today announced that submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition (Top Ten). This year's competition will celebrate innovative startups making significant advancements within the mobility space. Additionally, AutoMobility LA is also adding an electrification solution category for leading companies in the EV and clean transportation sectors. Companies interested in being part of this year's class can apply at: https://automobilityla.com/top-ten-automotive-startups/.

The competition will be judged by thought leaders from major companies including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche Consulting and Sansea Consulting. The winning Top Ten startups will be announced in September. In October, the Top Ten will be narrowed to three companies that will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas on the Technology Pavilion stage in front of the judges and a live audience during AutoMobility LA on Tuesday, November 27. The grand prize winner will be determined and announced shortly thereafter.

"Last year, we took this competition to the next level as we received a record number of submissions and selected powerful companies that are now making significant moves within the mobility sector," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are excited to see what new innovations will present themselves this year and hope to see increased interest from new and creative startups."

All finalists will receive exclusive access to AutoMobility LA, exhibit space inside the Technology Pavilion and recognition in front of media, analysts, automakers, tech titans, developers, investors, government officials, and fellow startups, among others. Finalists will also have full access to all major AutoMobility LA networking events and receive an invitation to a VIP reception with the AutoMobility LA executive team, its Advisory Board members, top investors and industry executives.

Additional prizes for the 2018 competition will be announced soon.

In 2017, Swiss augmented reality developer, WayRay, was named the Grand Prize winner of the Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition and received a cash award of $15,000, among other prizes. Other previous participants have received significant exposure following their participation in Top Ten, many of whom have gone on to receive investments to help further grow their businesses and make key business deals. Former Top Ten winner HopSkipDrive, a ride service for families and kids, received $10.2 million in Series A funding after their participation and former participant Innoviz Technologies recently announced a major partnership with BMW's autonomous driving program.

Interested startups can apply online now through September. For more information or to apply, please visit: https://automobilityla.com/top-ten-automotive-startups/.

For more information about AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit: http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/. To listen to conference panels, interviews and fireside chats, download and tune-in to the AutoMobility LA podcast hosted by CNET's Tim Stevens: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/automobility-la/id1381587632?mt=2.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. Listen to past panels, interviews and keynotes on AutoMobility LA's new podcast at https://automobilityla.com/podcast/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit https://www.automobilityla.com/.

