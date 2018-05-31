Despite a remarkable cumulative PV capacity of over 12.8 GW, newly registered PV systems in the first four months of this year amounted to a disappointing 72 MW. The U.K. Solar Trade Association does not expect the current poor growth trend to improve unless the government provides more regulatory certainty.Only 72 MW of new PV installations were added in the U.K. in the first four months of 2018, according to the latest provisional statistics released by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Despite BEIS' usual caveat that the figures are provisional and may ...

