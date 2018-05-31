Today, Sarah Cannon announced that it will present its latest cancer research insights through more than 85 presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Hosted in Chicago, from June 1-5, 2018, the ASCO Annual Meeting is bringing together global oncology leaders to discuss "Delivering Discoveries: Expanding The Reach of Precision Medicine." Sarah Cannon experts will participate in a number of presentations and educational sessions focused on personalized medicine and targeted investigational therapies that are transforming the current and future state of cancer treatments.

"Sarah Cannon's 25-year history has been highlighted by leading in a number of innovative areas of clinical research," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris, III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. Dr. Burris will also serve as the ASCO President for the 2019-2020 term. "From novel antibodies to targeted biologics, and now advancements in the field of cellular therapies, we are bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients closer to home."

As part of ASCO's Meeting focus, Sarah Cannon's leaders will participate in the following highlighted sessions:

A presentation with Dr. Burris, who will discuss " Most Patients Should Be Tested " in the education session "Point/Counterpoint: Next Generation Sequencing Is It Right for Every Patient?" which will take place on June 1 from 1:20-1:40pm in S102.

" in the education session "Point/Counterpoint: Next Generation Sequencing Is It Right for Every Patient?" which will take place on June 1 from 1:20-1:40pm in S102. A "Best of ASCO" clinical science symposium titled " A Phase 1 Study of LOXO-292, A Potent And Highly Selective RET Inhibitor, In Patients With RET-Altered Cancers " featuring Sarah Cannon co-authors Todd Bauer, MD and Melissa Johnson, MD, as part of the session "Tumor Genomics: Finding The Target, Hitting The Target" on June 2 from 8-9:30am in Hall D1.

" featuring Sarah Cannon co-authors Todd Bauer, MD and Melissa Johnson, MD, as part of the session "Tumor Genomics: Finding The Target, Hitting The Target" on June 2 from 8-9:30am in Hall D1. A poster presentation by Stephanie Graff, MD, titled " Implementation of Breast Cancer Pathway For Genetic Counseling And Testing In Multi-State Health System " as part of the session "Health Services Research, Clinical Informatics, and Quality of Care," on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 6521 Hall A.

" as part of the session "Health Services Research, Clinical Informatics, and Quality of Care," on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 6521 Hall A. A poster presentation by Holli Dilks, PhD, and Andrew McKenzie, PhD, titled " Identifying And Interpreting Actionable Molecular Alterations From Next-Generation Sequencing Results In The Community: A Sarah Cannon Molecular Cancer Conference " on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 6601 Hall A.

" on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 6601 Hall A. A poster session by David Moore, MD, titled "Routine Use of A Modest Next Generation Sequencing Panel Provides Additional Clinically Useful Data Beyond Single Gene Testing In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer And Is Fit For Purpose As A Clinical Assay: Collated Data From A Single Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory" on June 3 from 8-11:30am in 8540 Hall A.

Additionally, Sarah Cannon investigators are presenting noteworthy studies and insights at ASCO with the following presentations:

Dr. Burris' poster session on " Maintenance Of Health-Related Quality Of Life In Elderly Patients Treated With Ribociclib Letrozole In MONALEESA-2" taking place on June 2 from 8-11:30am in 1041 Hall A.

taking place on June 2 from 8-11:30am in 1041 Hall A. A poster session by Erika Hamilton, MD titled "Results from a Phase I Study of Andecaliximab In Combination With Paclitaxel In Patients With Previously Untreated Metastatic Breast Cancer," on June 2 from 8-11:30am in 1032 Hall A. Dr. Hamilton will also highlight research on "Phase 1 Dose Escalation Of XMT-1522, A Novel HER2-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate, In Patients With HER2-Expressing Breast, Lung And Gastric Tumors" in a poster session on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2546 Hall A.

A poster session with Kent Shih, MD, on " Dianhydrogalactitol In Bevacizumab-Refractory GBM: Further Analysis Of A Phase 1-2 Trial," on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 2061 Hall A.

on June 2 from 1:15-4:45pm in 2061 Hall A. A poster discussion by Dr. Bauer titled " A Phase 1 Study of MDM2 Inhibitor DS-3032b In Patients With Well/De-Differentiated Liposarcoma, Solid Tumors And Lymphomas" on June 2 from 3-4:15pm in S404.

on June 2 from 3-4:15pm in S404. A poster session by Dr. Johnson on " First In Human Phase 1/2a Study of PEN-221 Somatostatin Analog (SSA)-DM1 Conjugate For Patients With Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumor Or Small Cell Lung Cancer: Phase 1 Results " on June 3 from 8-11:30am in 4097 Hall A. Dr. Johnson will also present a poster on " A Phase I, Open-Label, Multicenter Dose Escalation Study To Assess The Safety, Tolerability, And Pharmacokinetics Of AZD2811 Nanoparticle In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2592 Hall A.

" on June 3 from 8-11:30am in 4097 Hall A. Dr. Johnson will also present a poster on " " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2592 Hall A. An education session with David Spigel, MD, on " Reimbursement And Payment Of Multiplex Testing In The United States " taking place on June 3 from10:15-10:30am in S100a.

" taking place on June 3 from10:15-10:30am in S100a. An education session with Dr. Graff on "How Close Is Too Close: Navigating Difficult Situations" as part of the session titled, "When Cancer Hits Close to Home: Treating Colleagues and Loved Ones" on June 4 from 8:30-8:45am in S504.

A poster session by Judy Wang, MD titled " Interim Results From A Phase 1 Trial Of SL-801, A Novel XPO-1 Inhibitor, In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2560 Hall A.

titled " " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2560 Hall A. A poster session by Manish Patel, MD titled " A Phase 1b Dose-Escalation Study Of Prexasertib, A Checkpoint Kinase 1 (CHK1) Inhibitor, In Combination With Cisplatin In Patients With Advanced Cancer " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2579 Hall A.

titled " " on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 2579 Hall A. A poster session by Kathleen Moore, MD on "Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Multiple Ascending Dose Trial of AGEN2034, An Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody, In Advanced Solid Malignancies: Results Of Dose Escalation" on June 4 from 8-11:30am in 3086 Hall A.

For a full listing of all presentations authored by Sarah Cannon investigators, visit sarahcannon.com/asco

Additional Sarah Cannon leaders are co-authors on research presented at the conference, including:

Bertrand Marquess Anz, Raid Aljumaily, MD, Hendrik-Tobias Arkenau, MD, PhD, FRCP, Edward Arrowsmith, MD, Johanna Bendell, MD, Jesus Berdeja, MDBrook Blackmore, Simon Chowdhury, MA, MRCP, PhDMick Correll, Brooke Daniel, MD, Davey Daniel, MDWilliam Bruce Donnellan, MD, Crystal Dugger, James Essell, MD, Gerald Falchook, MD, MS, Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP, Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, Troy Gifford, Lowell Hart, MD, Derek Weldon Holland, MD, Suzanne Jones, PharmDDarrell Johnson, MD, Sylvia Lynne Krueger, MD, Dax Kurbegov, MD, Andrew Mackenzie, PhD, Michael Maris, MD, Jeffrey Matous, MD, Carmen Murias, MD, Benjamin Rolland Nadeau, MD, Michael Stipanov, MD, DK Strickland, MD, An Tran, MD, Kimberly Tucker, and Denise Yardley, MD.

The researchers represent Sarah Cannon's global network of strategic sites:

Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HCA Midwest Health (Kansas City), Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE (Denver), Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Sarah Cannon Research Institute United Kingdom, and The Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's global cancer institute, Sarah Cannon. For 25 years, the organization has focused on advancing therapies for patients and has become one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Sarah Cannon's network of strategic sites includes more than 275 physicians who engage in research. The organization has led more than 300 first-in-man clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. For more information, visit sarahcannon.com.

