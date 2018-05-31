Telenor banks on youth service to crowdsource reports of labour violations

BANGKOK, 31 May 2018 - Following six months of intense work, the team AGNCY and their service to crowdsource labour violation reporting was announced winner of the fifth annual Telenor Youth Forum in Bangkok on 31 May 2018. Tackling UN Sustainable Development Goal #10, their service addresses the need to serve as a 'digital message in a bottle' for labourers.

The Telenor Youth Forum's 2017-2018 programme culminated today at the dtac headquarters in Bangkok, where a delegation of 24 young leaders from 12 nations pitched four new services to Nobel Peace Center Executive Director, Liv Tørres, and Telenor Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Wenche Agerup, among others.

A 'Digital Message in a Bottle'

The winning team AGNCY receives USD 15,000 (NOK 100,000) in funding, as well as advisory from their Telenor mentor, with the aim to further develop their service. Telenor has made a commitment to reduce inequalities through its services, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goal #10, and sees potential in winning team, AGNCY, to reduce inequalities for underrepresented working people around the world. For an in-depth look at the idea and to view their digital exhibition, please visit tyfexhibition.com (https://www.tyfexhibition.com/decent-working-conditions/decent-working-conditions-sections/#76) .

The other three services pitched to the jury include a Big Data project to prevent malaria outbreaks; an online birth registry for disenfranchised children; and a chatbot that counsels teens on internet safety. All of these ideas can be explored further here (https://www.tyfexhibition.com).

Young leaders bridging gaps in equality

Telenor Youth Forum kicked off during the Nobel Peace Prize week in Oslo in December 2017, where the 24 delegates were split into four teams, each with a unique social challenge to solve. From that point onwards, the delegates worked to develop their ideas, conduct user research and prototype their services, leading them to the Bangkok finale.

"We have made a commitment to use Telenor's global scale, our standards and our people's competencies to bridge gaps in equality. By pairing technology with resourceful young minds, we can help reduce inequalities. I believe in the potential of AGNCY's service and I'm excited to see what the future holds for these talented young individuals," said Telenor Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Wenche Agerup.

Collaboration with Nobel Peace Center

Telenor Youth Forum is a global platform built upon the idea of bright minds working together to reduce inequalities. In collaboration with the Nobel Peace Center, the forum brings together young leaders from around the world to develop digital solutions that empower societies.

Out of nearly 8,000 applicants, 24 accomplished delegates aged 20-28 were selected to represent their countries in the 2017-2018 programme.

Recruitment for the 2018-2019 Telenor Youth Forum cycle is now underway. For more information, visit www.telenor.com/youthfourm (http://www.telenor.com/youthfourm).

