ABI Research's June 13 Webinar Looks at The Future of Wi-Fi

OYSTER BAY, New York, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

30-Minute Webinar: The Future of Wi-Fi: New Markets and Increased Technology Competition

WHEN:

Date: June 13, 2018 (Wednesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including a question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Senior Analyst, Andrew Zignani

WHY:

This presentation will provide a discussion around the Future of Wi-Fi, looking at the evolution of different Wi-Fi standards, new protocols, and new technical enhancements to the technology. The webinar will explore how Wi-Fi is evolving to better service existing markets and target new opportunities, through new standards such as 802.11ax, 802.11ah, 802.11ad, 802.11ay, in addition to the opportunities for legacy Wi-Fi standards. We will also cover the major drivers and challenges for each technology, in addition to providing strategic recommendations on how these new Wi-Fi technologies can best target new opportunities and drive growth.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

How quickly will 802.11ax take off?

What is the opportunity for 802.11n looking forward?

What role will Wi-Fi play in the IoT?

Why has 60GHz Wi-Fi failed to gain traction to date?

How is Wi-Fi innovating?

HOW TO REGISTER:

WHAT ELSE?

About ABI Research

