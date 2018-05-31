ABI Research's June 13 Webinar Looks at The Future of Wi-Fi

OYSTER BAY, New York, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
30-Minute Webinar: The Future of Wi-Fi: New Markets and Increased Technology Competition
WHEN:
Date: June 13, 2018 (Wednesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Duration: 30 minutes, including a question-and-answer session
WHO:
Presented by ABI Research's Senior Analyst, Andrew Zignani
WHY:
This presentation will provide a discussion around the Future of Wi-Fi, looking at the evolution of different Wi-Fi standards, new protocols, and new technical enhancements to the technology. The webinar will explore how Wi-Fi is evolving to better service existing markets and target new opportunities, through new standards such as 802.11ax, 802.11ah, 802.11ad, 802.11ay, in addition to the opportunities for legacy Wi-Fi standards. We will also cover the major drivers and challenges for each technology, in addition to providing strategic recommendations on how these new Wi-Fi technologies can best target new opportunities and drive growth.
WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:
- How quickly will 802.11ax take off?
- What is the opportunity for 802.11n looking forward?
- What role will Wi-Fi play in the IoT?
- Why has 60GHz Wi-Fi failed to gain traction to date?
- How is Wi-Fi innovating?
HOW TO REGISTER:
Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/future-wi-fi-new-markets-and-increased-technology-competition/
WHAT ELSE?
ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.
For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.
