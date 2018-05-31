

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. pending home sales index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET Thursday. The consensus for growth of 0.4 percent, unchanged from March.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the franc, it rose against the euro and the pound. Against the yen, it dropped.



The greenback was worth 108.53 against the yen, 1.3291 against the pound, 1.1658 against the euro and 0.9856 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



