Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS) is pleased to announce that 6,757 options, which were granted under an unapproved share scheme on 25 May 2018, will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the date of the grant and are exercisable into 6,757 Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP 3.70 per share. The recipient of these options is Sir Richard Dearlove, the Company's Non-Executive Chairman.



Following this grant of options, the total number of options outstanding under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Scheme will be 38,000. A further 101,415 options are outstanding under an unapproved share scheme. The total number of options outstanding following this grant will be 139,415, which represents 3.38% of Crossword's total voting rights.



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



