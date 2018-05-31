LBC Tank Terminals announces the appointment of Haroun van Hövell as chairman of the Board of Directors effective 1 June 2018. Mr. van Hövell has extensive experience in energy, infrastructure, private equity and finance. He is a Dutch citizen and received a Master's degree in Applied Economics from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam and his M.B.A. from INSEAD in Fontainebleau.

LBC would like to thank Edward Sigar for acting as interim chairman during the past years. Mr. Sigar will remain on the Board as Director appointed by PGGM.

About LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is a top-tier global independent operator of bulk liquid storage facilities for petrochemicals, petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading unloading services for all modes of transportation. Underlying the entire ethos of the company is our focus on corporate and social governance in which we strive to have a positive effect upon society and ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, at least not when under our care.

