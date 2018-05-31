Wound Debridement Market Worth 1,041.0 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Wound Debridement Market by Product (Gels, Ointments, Surgical, Ultrasonic Devices), Method (Autolytic, Enzymatic, Mechanical), Wound Type (Venous Leg, Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1,041.0 Million by 2023 from USD 702.0 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 104 market data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wound Debridement Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-debridement-market-21606123.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Factors such as rising incidence of diabetes & associated wounds, growing aging population, rising incidence of burn injuries, and growing awareness programs for wound care treatment and management are driving the growth of the Wound Debridement Market.

Gels accounted for the largest share of the Wound Debridement Market in 2017.

Based on products, the Wound Debridement Market is segmented into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, ultrasound devices, mechanical debridement pads, medical gauzes, and other wound debridement products. Of all these product segments, gels accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with the use of gels. Gels are safe and effective, do not cause inflammation, and remove necrotic tissue from wounds.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=21606123

The hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Wound Debridement Market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of infrastructure and the presence of skilled professionals in hospitals are the major driving factors for this segment.

North America commanded the largest share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the Wound Debridement Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Wound Debridement Market. The increasing incidence of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers as well as the presence of all the major players in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Wound Debridement Market in North America.

The major players in the Wound Debridement Market include Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), Misonix (US), ConvaTec (UK), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (US), Medline Industries (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and Integra LifeSciences (US).

Know more about the Wound Debridement Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-debridement-market-21606123.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

