The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2027" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Spinal Muscular Atrophy in the United States, EU5 and Japan.

SMA Drug Chapters:

This segment of the SMA report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Spinraza is the only approved drug for the treatment of SMA. The market of Spinraza has shown high revenue and patient acceptance in launch year, however high price of the drug and reimbursement issues are hampering the growth of Spinraza. Even after the approval of Spinraza there are numerous unmet needs of the market and to counter such demands many companies are working rigorously to bring better affordable therapy to the SMA market.

SMA Market Outlook:

The SMA market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of off-label therapies, marketed therapies and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Companies Mentioned

Cytokinetics

Roche

Avexis

Novartis

Biogen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Overview at a Glance

3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Background Overview

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Treatment Algorithm

6. Unmet needs

7. Marketed Drugs List

8. Emerging Drugs

9. Key Cross Competition

10. Other Emerging Therapies

11. Market Size

12. United States

13. Europe

14. Market Drivers and Barriers

15. Appendix

16. Report Methodology

17. Consulting Services

18. Disclaimer

