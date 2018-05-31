Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management ("Petrichor"), a healthcare investment firm, today announced the appointment of Sir Bruce Keogh to its newly-formed Advisory Board. Throughout Sir Bruce's exceptional career in the healthcare industry he has held multiple senior positions across the public and private sectors, as well as in academia. His experience includes over a decade of service as Medical Director of National Health Service (NHS) England, the organization responsible for the provision of healthcare services throughout the UK. Prior to his role at the NHS, Sir Bruce had a distinguished international career as a practicing cardiac surgeon.

"I have worked closely with members of the Petrichor team and am impressed with their capabilities," Sir Bruce said. "There is tremendous value in the breadth of Petrichor's expertise in healthcare and finance, and I look forward to working with them in an advisory capacity and supporting their investments in leading healthcare companies."

Petrichor Founder and Managing Partner Tadd S. Wessel welcomed Sir Bruce's support, saying, "Sir Bruce has unparalleled expertise in setting healthcare policy, and his experience places him at the forefront of the industry's evolution. Sir Bruce brings a wealth of experience analyzing and delivering new treatment paradigms with a value-based mindset. We are excited to have him join us in this new role at Petrichor."

About Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management

Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management partners with world-class healthcare managers and businesses to provide customized investment structures and support. The Petrichor team of investment professionals comes from best-in-class financial institutions including OrbiMed and Fortress Investment Group. Collectively, the team has completed over 75 investments representing more than $5 billion in invested capital and has held over 25 board seats. Petrichor maintains a deep in-house understanding of healthcare products and services, including scientific, technical, and commercial expertise. This healthcare expertise, together with a breadth of experience investing across sectors, geographies, and capital structures, provides a strong competitive advantage.

