The Airport Asset Tracking Market is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the global market for asset tracking in the aviation sector.

This strategic research report provides you with 80 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The installed base of airport asset tracking systems will reach 0.3 million units in 2022. An increasing number of companies have introduced asset tracking and management solutions which can be used to keep track of airport assets and improve the efficiency of ground handling operations and maintenance routines.

The report estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was less than 0.2 million units in 2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach close to 0.3 million units worldwide in 2022. This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments.

The reports definition of an airport asset tracking solution covers systems based on various technologies including conventional cellular-based M2M data communications and emerging IoT technologies such as lowpower wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology (e.g. LoRa networks) as well as proprietary radio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Airport asset tracking

1.1 Introduction to the aviation industry

1.1.1 Air transport statistics and relevant concepts

1.1.2 Major airports

1.1.3 Airlines and alliances

1.1.4 Airport ground handling services

1.2 Airport assets and associated tracking solutions

1.2.1 Categories and providers of airport assets

1.2.2 Tracking and management solutions for airport assets

2 Forecasts and conclusions

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Major airport asset tracking solution providers

2.1.2 The installed base of airport asset tracking solutions

2.2 Market trends and drivers

2.2.1 Aviation is a slow-moving sector with great potential for efficiency gains

2.2.2 Sizing the addressable market for airport asset tracking

2.2.3 Technological advancements expand the range of applicable asset types

2.2.4 Different types of partnerships permeate the market

2.2.5 Numerous telematics industry players have diversified into airport asset tracking

3 Company profiles and strategies

ADVEEZ

Ctrack (Inseego)

EC2E

Geotab

I.D. Systems

INFORM

Litum IoT

Pinnacle Telematics

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Resonate MP4 (XOPS)

Sensolus

Smart Asset Manager (SAM)

Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

Targa Telematics

Tri-Logical Technologies

Undagrid (GSEtrack)

