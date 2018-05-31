Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: iMobileApp Welcomes More Clubs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Symbol: SRCO), reported today that country and golf clubs continue to choose iMobileApp for their digital marketing and communication needs. The Company, which has launched mobile applications for a wide variety of businesses nationwide and in Canada, is pleased to welcome the additional club apps launched by iMobileApp, listed below:

Hawthorn Woods Country Club, a golf, tennis, swim & social club, in Illinois,

(https://imobileapp.com/customer-applications/hawthornwoods)

Whiskey Creek Golf Club, a golf club, in Maryland,

(https://imobileapp.com/customer-applications/whiskeycreek)

Nassau Country Club, a golf & racquets club, in New York,

(https://imobileapp.com/customer-applications/nassaucc)

Philip Arouca, Director of Membership Sales & Marketing at Hawthorn Woods Country Club, said, "Everything with iMobileApp has been great. iMobileApp is very responsive when we have questions, and they have exceeded our expectations. They are a great partner to work with."

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., has become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for vehicle dealerships: from cars to RV's, from Harley-Davidson® to John Deere. The app allows dealerships to maintain 24/7 contact with customers regarding promotions, special events, and inventory. Mobile also serves a wide range of businesses: restaurants, liquor stores, and clubs in 49 states and Canada. The company offers a customized mobile app designed specifically for each business, at a fraction of the cost of traditional and web marketing. iMobileApp, (www.imobileapp.com), is a custom, branded app that is an extension of a business's e-presence. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include: website design, development, hosting and SEO services; and a text messaging and alert service.

Sparta also provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. The reports are trusted by industry professionals to provide timely and thorough title history reports. Four motor vehicle markets are served: automobiles and light trucks http://www.carvinreport.com , motorcycles www.cyclechex.com, recreational vehicles www.rvchecks.com, and commercial trucks www.truckchex.com.

Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies. Sparta serves jurisdictions with small vehicle fleets who seek a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs: police motorcycles and cruisers; EMS equipment and busses; and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The Municipal Leasing Division also works with larger jurisdictions to provide competitive leasing facilities for specific segments of their fleet portfolio.

