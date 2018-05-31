AfriAg Global Plc - Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017

31 May 2018

Audited Final results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Chairman's report (incorporating the strategic report)

This has been a very good year for the Company business growth as a global agri-logistics logistics provider, and I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for AfriAg Global plc (the "Company" and, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Our global distribution footprint has expanded considerably during the year, as we moved to distributing perishable food products by road, air and sea for and to global customers (South Africa, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, DRC, Kenya, USA, UK, France, Holland, Russia, Japan, New Zealand and others).

AfriAg Marketing had a good year, with revenues growing 3% to £3.122 million during the period.

The Company's investment in specialist global agri-logistics group AfriAg (Pty) Limited continues to add value as its business continues to grow and develops into a significant global logistics enterprise. It has reported a 26% increase in full year revenues to £14.746 million for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 (2016: £11.704 million); a gross profit of £2,173,000 (2016: £927,000) and a net profit for the year of £179,000 (2016: £104,000). The Company has equity-accounted for its 40% share of this profit for 2017, being £72,000 (2016: £42,000).

Gross profit for the Group decreased marginally to £280,000 (2016: £334,000).

Group Results for the period:

The Group's gross turnover has increased by 3% to £3.122 million for the year (2016 - £3.035 million).

The Group's net loss after taxation for the year was £38,000 (2016 - £9,000 loss).

The Group's current assets including cash at 31 December 2017 amounted to £1,293,000 (2016 - £1,261,000).

amounted to £1,293,000 (2016 - £1,261,000). The Group's 40% owned agri-logistics investment, AfriAg (Pty) Ltd had gross turnover increasing 26% to £14.746 million (2016 - £11.704 million) and reported a net profit of £179,000 (2016 - £104,000).

The Directors do not recommend a payment of a dividend

Strategic Review for the Period:

AfriAg Global is seeing its business plan come together as we expand our operations to providing elite logistic solutions for the timely movement of perishable food not only from Africa to the world but also from the world in to Africa.

At the heart of our business is our own global network, fleet and staff based in Johannesburg at our large modern facilities near O.R. Tambo International Airport. The AfriAg HQ is a full-service logistics facility equipped with the latest facilities to meet our customer's demanding needs.

Our global partner network spans strategic road, air and sea routes harnessing our resources across this network enables us to deliver bespoke logistics solutions for our customers.

We have strong relationships with our freight counterparties and their branches, fleet, facilities and infrastructure in locations across Europe, Asia, North Americas, and the Middle East.

AfriAg has grown to supply our customers with world class global logistics delivering across our global footprint, international and domestic freight transport services, distribution and refrigerated warehousing services through to remote haulage logistics, aviation and marine logistics support services.

Delivering these services are our main priority. Collectively, they enable us to efficiently and effectively deliver the solutions our customers are looking for, right around the world.

AfriAg Marketing Pty Ltd (100% owned by AfriAg Global Plc):

AfriAg Marketing has experienced a good year of trading activity, with revenues of £3.122 million in 2017, compared to £3.035 million in 2016.

This consistent revenue not only demonstrates strong development, it also reinforces the belief that the company's low-overhead, grower-focused structure works in today's market. The model has been keenly welcomed by both our growers and our end customers in Europe and North America.

This year, the business has been focusing on consolidating our core activities of exporting, distribution and trading of a wide range of fruit and vegetable perishable food lines, including blueberry, passion fruit, pineapple, apple, strawberry, butternut, peas, fine beans, mange tout, sugar snap, baby corn, chillies, baby veg, and herbs to name our top product lines.

Foreign exchange management with the wild fluctuations in global currency rates always proves challenging, however profit levels remained good at ZAR 0.343 million (£20,000) (2016: ZAR 2.057 million (£105,000).

AfriAg (Pty) Limited (40% owned by AfriAg Global Plc):

AfriAg (Pty) Limited is a truly global and fast growing logistics business. Road haulage, air freight and sea freight of fresh and frozen food in to and out of Africa and to many destinations around the world is what AfriAg (Pty) Limited focuses on.

AfriAg (Pty) Limited now operates logistics services to many major global cities and ports around the globe. The company has turned into a truly global enterprise and we seeing tremendous growth across many markets. We are now one of the largest air freighters of perishable food out of southern Africa using some of the world's largest airlines and providing bespoke first world logistics to destinations all over the world through our rapidly expanding global network of airlines and agents.

AfriAg (Pty) Limited reported a 26% increase in full year revenues to £14.746 million for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 (2016: £11.704 million); a gross profit of £2,173,000 (2016: £927,000) and a net profit for the year of £179,000 (2016: £104,000). The Company has equity-accounted for its 40% share of this profit for 2017, being £72,000 (2016: £42,000).

A new initiative in 2017 by AfriAg (Pty) Limited was to seek out investments in the southern African legalised medical cannabis sector. In July 2018, AfriAg (Pty) Limited announced that it had signed a sole and exclusive agreement to potentially acquire a 60% interest in South Africa's House of Hemp, subject to a number of pre-conditions and completion of satisfactory due diligence. AfriAg (Pty) Limited jointly signed this deal with LGC Capital Ltd (as it's 50/50 partner) with House of Hemp. David Lenigas serves as a director of AfriAg, AfriAg Global and LGC Capital Ltd and pursuant to the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers, this transaction would have constituted a related party transaction. The deal with House of Hemp was however terminated in early 2018, as the South African Government had not provided the necessary legal framework for medical cannabis in the country. AfriAg (Pty) Ltd are actively perusing other medical cannabis investment opportunities in southern Africa, where governments do have a fully legislated and legal framework in place for the medical cannabis sector. Only businesses that are legally permitted to cultivate and produce medical cannabis will be considered and any investment in this sector must meet the strict requirements of the UK regulators.

Outlook

The Company anticipates another good year of growth ahead. The Company also intends to identify further investments in the African agri-logistics sector, to enhance the AfriAg brand, which has now become very well established.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, staff and consultants for their continued support and I look forward to reporting further significant progress over the next period and beyond.

David Lenigas

Executive Chairman

31 May 2018

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Financial statements

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period to 31 December 2017

Year ended

31 December

2017 Year ended

31 December

2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 3,122 3,035 Cost of sales (2,842) (2,701) Gross Profit 280 334 Administration expenses (378) (367) Share Based Payment Charge - 98 Operating (loss) (98) (131) Share of associate result 72 42 Investment income (11) 85 Finance costs (1) (5) (Loss) before taxation (38) (9) Taxation - - (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent (38) (9) Other comprehensive income Gain on revaluation of available for sale investments - 5 Transfer to income statement 14 (55) Translation exchange (loss)/gain (3) 160 Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation 11 110 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent (27) 101 Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) (0.003) (0.001)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements.

Consolidated statement of financial position at 31 December 2017

31 December 31 December 2017 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 5 5 Investments in associates 1,590 1,518 1,595 1,523 Current assets Inventory 3 9 Trade and other receivables 846 976 Available for sale assets 1 35 Cash and cash equivalents 443 240 1,293 1,261 Total assets 2,888 2,783 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (919) (987) (919) (987) Net current assets 374 274 Net assets 1,969 1,796 Equity Share capital 1,461 1,381 Share premium account 8,648 8,528 Share based payment reserve 279 279 Revaluation reserves (22) (36) Foreign currency reserve 34 37 Retained earnings (8,431) (8,393) 1,969 1,796

The financial statements of AfriAg Global plc (registered number 002845V) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 31 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

David LenigasDonald Strang

Chairman Director

Company statement of financial position at 31 December 2017

31 December 31 December 2017 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments in subsidiary undertakings - - Trade and other receivables 1,836 1,836 1,836 1,836 Current assets Trade and other receivables 8 7 Available for sale assets 1 35 Cash and cash equivalents 123 43 132 85 Total assets 1,968 1,921 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (385) (444) (385) (444) Net current (liabilities) (253) (359) Net assets 1,583 1,477 Equity Share capital 1,461 1,381 Share premium account 8,648 8,528 Share based payment reserve 279 279 Revaluation reserves (22) (36) Retained earnings (8,783) (8,675) 1,583 1,477

The financial statements of AfriAg Global plc (registered number 002845V) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 31 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

David LenigasDonald Strang

Chairman Director

Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period to 31 December 2017

Share

capital Share

premium Share based

payment

reserve Foreign currency reserve Revaluation reserves Retained

earnings Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2015 1,381 8,528 213 (123) 14 (8,416) 1,597 (Loss) for the period - - - - - (9) (9) Currency translation gain - - - 160 - - 160 Gain on revaluation of available for sale investments - - - - 5 - 5 Transfer to income statement - - - - (55) - (55) Total Comprehensive Income - - - 160 (50) (9) 101 Shares options expired - - (32) - - 32 - Share based payment charge - - 98 - - - 98 Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - - 66 - - 32 98 At 31 December 2016 1,381 8,528 279 37 (36) (8,393) 1,796 (Loss) for the period - - - - - (38) (38) Currency translation gain - - - (3) - - (3) Gain on revaluation of available for sale investments - - - - - - - Transfer to income statement - - - - 14 - 14 Total Comprehensive Income - - - (3) 14 (38) (27) Shares issued 80 120 - - - - 200 Share based payment charge - - - - - - - Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company 80 120 - - - - 200 At 31 December 2017 1,461 8,648 279 34 (22) (8,431) 1,969

Company statement of changes in equity for the period to 31 December 2017

Share

capital Share

premium Share based

payment

reserve Revaluation reserves Retained

earnings Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2015 1,381 8,528 213 14 (8,558) 1,578 (Loss) for the period - - - - (149) (149) Gain on revaluation of available for sale investments - - - 5 - 5 Transfer to income statement - - - (55) - (55) Total Comprehensive Income - - - (50) (149) (199) Shares options expired - - (32) - 32 - Share based payment charge - - 98 - - 98 Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - - 66 - 32 98 At 31 December 2016 1,381 8,528 279 (36) (8,675) 1,477 (Loss) for the period - - - - (108) (108) Transfer to income statement - - - 14 - 14 Total Comprehensive Income - - - 14 (108) 94 Shares issued 80 120 - - - 200 Share issue costs - - - - - - Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company 80 120 - - - 200 At 31 December 2017 1,461 8,648 279 (22) (8,783) 1,583

Consolidated statement of cash flows for the period ended 31 December 2017

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 2017 31 Dec 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (98) (131) Decrease/(increase) in inventory 6 (9) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 130 (591) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (68) 296 Depreciation 4 - Share option charge - 98 Net cash outflow in operating activities (26) (337) Investing activities Investment income 2 9 Finance costs (1) (5) Receipts on sale of AFS investments 35 168 Payments for PPE assets (4) (3) Net cash inflow in investing activities 32 169 Financing activities Issue of share capital 200 - Issue costs - - Net cash inflow from financing activities 200 - Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 206 (168) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 240 248 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (3) 160 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 443 240

Company statement of cash flows for the period ended 31 December 2017

