St Mark Homes Plc - Final Results

31 May 2018

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Strategic report

The directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The Group continues to develop residential led projects located in London and the Southern regions of the United Kingdom. We primarily target the sub £1,000 per square foot residential sales market with a particular emphasis on developing schemes which consist of units that can be made available for sale under the £600,000 London Help to buy limit.

The Group typically undertakes its business within special purpose vehicles and on a joint venture /profit sharing basis with other house builders. This strategy has helped the company to generate profits and increase distributions to shareholders in recent years. The group profits before tax for the current year amount to £383,738 and dividend distributions to shareholders increased by 10% to 5.5p per share.

Our strategic priorities

Following the merger with St Mark Contracts Limited and successful bond raising in late 2017 / early 2018, the board is keen to grow the Group into a significant regional house builder. We have an established and profitable method of operation and with an expanded capital base we intend to participate in additional projects in the coming years.

We believe the key Group assets are its people, capital base and market listing. Our primary aim is to maximise shareholder value by utilising each of these assets to best effect. We also are committed to the highest standards of sustainability.

People and partnering

We have an intentionally small but experienced team with demonstrable competency in the areas of finance, property development, project appraisal and project delivery. Our strategy is to match those core skills and our capital with partners who can assist with project design, construction and sales. Our people are motivated through a management incentive scheme which aligns their interests with that of the shareholders and only rewards performance after attainment of profit targets linked to the return on shareholders funds.

Capital

The Group commenced 2017 with a capital base just short of £5.8m (2016: £3.9m). We have previously set a performance target to grow that base by a minimum of 5% on opening shareholders funds per annum through organic growth. In 2017 we achieved a pre-tax profit of 6.6% (2016: 16.5 %) on opening shareholders funds.

The Group successfully launched a corporate bond with the assistance of Crowdstacker Limited in September 2017. The 30 month, 6% bond raised £2.342m at the year end closing in February 2018 having raised £3.465m. The Directors are delighted with the success of the bond raising which has bolstered the capital base of the group and has already deployed a significant proportion of these funds into new project investments.

NEX Exchange Listing

The market mid-price on 17 May 2018 of £0.95 represents a discount of 29% to the net asset value of £1.34 per share reported at 31 December 2017. The 2017 dividend yield based on this market mid price is 5.8%.

We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the market and as the company grows we may in future consider a move to AIM. In the interim the Board believe the continued expansion of the capital base and the continuation of profit and dividend growth are steps that can broaden investor appeal.

Sustainability

We recognise that there are financial and operational benefits of working sustainably and we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability. While many environmental requirements are embedded within the planning process, sustainability is a broader issue than that and encompasses both Health & Safety and the supply chain.

Health & Safety continues to remain the Group's first priority and we work with our joint venture partners to attain best practice standards. We are happy to report that there were no reportable incidents on any of our projects during 2017 and we remain committed to the highest standards of Health & Safety.

Having the right supply chain is also crucial to sustainability. We do have long term working relationships with our main suppliers but continue to carefully monitor the financial health of our design teams and main contractors. We aim to pay suppliers to agreed timescales and to work collaboratively with them for the benefit of all.

Project Portfolio

At present we have live joint venture projects on sites in St Margarets, Sutton, Hounslow, Battersea and Wembley which we anticipate will deliver profits in 2018, 2019 & 2020. As these projects are completed we will seek replacement schemes.

Completed Developments

St Margarets Waterside, Richmond, London:

The Company continues to market the final two residential properties on this project. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £ 46,316 (2016: £233,232) and Project Management fees of £13,500 (2016: £54,000) during 2017.

Continuing Development

Sutton High Street, Sutton:

The Company retains a 40% interest in a development site at Sutton High Street. Our joint venture partner submitted an application for a comprehensive redevelopment of the site with a mixed use (ie residential and commercial) with ground floor commercial element of the proposed project pre-let (subject to planning). Planning permission was refused in April 2018. The joint venture partners intend to appeal that decision and remain confident that consent will be obtained late in 2018.

Gwynne Road London SW11:

St Mark has a joint venture interest of 40% in the redevelopment of this site with its development partners. The development is well underway to provide a mixed use development of commercial/retail at ground and mezzanine levels and 33 residential flats above.

Sale contracts have been exchanged on affordable housing element of the scheme. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £123,520 (2016: £nil) and Project Management fees of £43,200 (2016: 10,800) during 2017. Marketing of the development is planned to commence in the third quarter of 2018.

London Road, Hounslow, TW3:

St Mark holds a joint venture interest of 40% in the development of 34 flats in Hounslow with its development partners. Marketing of the scheme is now underway with construction due to be completed in July 2018. Seven residential units have exchanged contracts at 31 December 2017. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £119,895 (2016: £nil) Project Management fees of £43,200 were also charged during 2017 (2016: £7,200).

Heron House, Wembley

St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in the development of 40 flats and commercial space in Wembley. Project Management fees of £24,000 were charged during 2017 (2016: £nil).

Future Developments

As capital and profits are released from the current project portfolio the board will seek out further opportunities with similar risk profiles. The group's schemes have largely been in the outer London Boroughs and it is intended that the group will continue to focus on this geographic area.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to the usual risks of companies constructing and developing residential property, including construction budget overruns, delays in programme, insolvency of clients, general economic conditions, project availability, uninsured calamities and other factors.

Investments are made in sterling and therefore the Company is not subject to foreign exchange risks. The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade debtors. Credit risk is managed by monitoring payments against contractual agreements. The Company also reviews the financial standings of its debtors prior to entering into significant contracts.

Key Performance Indicators

The Company's long term performance target has been to generate a minimum average annual return on shareholders funds of 5%. During 2017 the annual pre-tax return on shareholders' funds was 6.6% (2016: 16.5%). Whilst the Company continued to exceed its minimum target returns for shareholders, the Company's decision to delay the marketing of both the Hounslow and Battersea projects until the projects are further advanced and more marketable in 2018, resulted in a lower return on shareholders' funds for 2017 as compared to 2016.

The Company also seeks protection from market downturns by committing no more than 50% of its capital to any one project and by requiring projects in which it is a stakeholder to show a minimum return on cost of 15%. During 2017 the maximum exposure of capital to any one project was less than 40% of the Company capital.

Treasury policy

Operations have been financed by the issue of shares in the past and retained profits, the cash from which has been invested in short term cash deposits. In addition, various financial instruments such as trade debtors and trade creditors arise directly from the group's operations. The loan notes have been funded by the cash income from previous development projects. Further information on financial instruments is contained in note 22 of the financial statements.

On behalf of the Board

Barry Tansey

Chief Executive

Date 31 May 2018

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2017

2017 2016 £ £ Group turnover 120,400 1,336,839 Cost of sales (22,738) (1,255,224) ________ ________ Gross profit 97,662 81,615 Administrative expenses (323,058) (410,751) Negative goodwill release 99,256 149,876 ________ ________ Operating (loss) (126,140) (179,260) Share of operating profit of joint venture 289,731 610,672 Interest receivable and similar income 249,434 221,147 Interest payable and similar charges (20,287) (175) ________ ________ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 383,738 652,384 Taxation on ordinary activities (60,564) (100,503) ________ ________ Profit on ordinary activities after taxation 323,174 551,881 Other comprehensive income - - ________ ________ Total comprehensive income 323,174 551,881 ________ ________ Earnings per share - basic and diluted Ordinary shares 7.32p 16.6p

Consolidated Balance sheet

at 31 December 2017

2017 2017 2016 2016 £ £ £ £ Non Current assets Tangible assets 1,052 1,403 Intangible assets (37,993) (137,249) Investments in joint ventures 728,779 439,048 ________ ________ 691,838 303,202 Current assets Debtors 7,195,865 5,520,143 Cash at bank and in hand 513,667 346,327 ________ ________ 7,709,532 5,866,470 Creditors: amounts falling

due within one year

(179,043)

(370,281) ________ ________ Net current assets 7,530,489 5,496,189 ________ ________ Total assets less current liabilities 8,222,327 5,799,391 Creditors amounts falling due more than one year

(2,342,477)

- ________ ________ Net Assets 5,879,850 5,799,391 ________ ________ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 2,206,501 2,206,501 Capital redemption reserve 1,009,560 1,009,560 Other reserve 211,822 211,822 Merger reserve 327,060 327,060 Share premium account 375,246 375,246 Profit and loss account 1,749,661 1,669,202 ________ ________ Shareholders' funds 5,879,850 5,799,391 ________ ________

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2017

Share Capital Capital Redemption Reserve Other

Reserve Merger

Reserve Share

Premium Profit and loss reserves Total £ £ £ £ £ £ £

Period ended

31 December 2015 1,478,748 1,009,560 211,822 - - 1,246,713 3,946,843 Profit for the year - - - - - 551,881 551,881 Shares issued

during the year

727,753

-

-

327,060

375,246

18,484

1,448,543 ________ ________ _______ _______ _______ ________ ________

Total comprehensive income for the year



2,206,501



1,009,560



211,822



327,060



375,246



1,817,078



5,947,267 Dividend - - - - - (147,876) (147,876) ________ ________ _______ _______ _______ ________ ________ Period ended

31 December 2016

2,206,501

1,009,560

211,822

327,060

375,246

1,669,202

5,799,391 Profit for the year - - - - - 323,174 323,174 ________ ________ _______ _______ _______ ________ ________

Total comprehensive income for the year



2,206,501



1,009,560



211,822



327,060



375,246



1,992,376



6,122,565

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(242,715)

(242,715) ________ ________ _______ _______ _______ ________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2017 2,205,501 1,009,560 211,822 327,060 375,246 1,749,661 5,879,850 ________ ________ _______ ______ _______ ________ ________

Consolidated statement of cashflows

for the year ended 31 December 2017

2017 2017 2016 2016 £ £ £ £ Cash flows from Operating activities Cash expended from operations (2,035,718) (425,563) Interest paid (20,287) (175) Corporation tax (116,851) (137,187) ________ ________ Net cash outflow from

Operating activities

(2,172,856)

(562,925) Investing activities Interest received 240,434 221,147 ________ ________ Net cash generated from investing

activities

240,434

221,147 Financing activities Shares issued - 689,726 Increase in loans 2,342,477 - Dividends paid (242,715) (147,876) ________ ________ Net cash generated from

Financing activities

2,099,762

541,850 ________ ________ Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents 167,340 200,072 Cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of year

346,327

146,255 ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

513,667

346,327 ________ ________ Relating to: Cash at Bank and in hand 513,667 346,327 ________ ________

Notes to Preliminary Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2017

1. The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts for the purpose of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information has been extracted from the statutory accounts of St Mark Homes plc and is presented using the same accounting policies, which have not yet been filed with the Registrar of companies, but on which the auditors gave an unqualified report on 31 May 2018.

The preliminary announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2017 was approved by the board of directors on 31 May 2018.

2. Earnings per share

Earnings per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares in issue during the financial year. The weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue was 4,413,002 (2016: 3,324,677) and the earnings being profit after tax attributable to ordinary shares was £323,174 (2016: £551,881).

2017 2016 £ £ Numerator Earnings used as the calculation of basic and diluted EPS 323,174 551,881 ________ ________ Denominator Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic and diluted EPS 4,413,002 3,324,677 ________ ________

There are no share options in issue than can dilute the earnings per share.