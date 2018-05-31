St Mark Homes Plc - Final Results
London, May 25
31 May 2018
St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')
Final results
St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Strategic report
The directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2017.
The Group continues to develop residential led projects located in London and the Southern regions of the United Kingdom. We primarily target the sub £1,000 per square foot residential sales market with a particular emphasis on developing schemes which consist of units that can be made available for sale under the £600,000 London Help to buy limit.
The Group typically undertakes its business within special purpose vehicles and on a joint venture /profit sharing basis with other house builders. This strategy has helped the company to generate profits and increase distributions to shareholders in recent years. The group profits before tax for the current year amount to £383,738 and dividend distributions to shareholders increased by 10% to 5.5p per share.
Our strategic priorities
Following the merger with St Mark Contracts Limited and successful bond raising in late 2017 / early 2018, the board is keen to grow the Group into a significant regional house builder. We have an established and profitable method of operation and with an expanded capital base we intend to participate in additional projects in the coming years.
We believe the key Group assets are its people, capital base and market listing. Our primary aim is to maximise shareholder value by utilising each of these assets to best effect. We also are committed to the highest standards of sustainability.
People and partnering
We have an intentionally small but experienced team with demonstrable competency in the areas of finance, property development, project appraisal and project delivery. Our strategy is to match those core skills and our capital with partners who can assist with project design, construction and sales. Our people are motivated through a management incentive scheme which aligns their interests with that of the shareholders and only rewards performance after attainment of profit targets linked to the return on shareholders funds.
Capital
The Group commenced 2017 with a capital base just short of £5.8m (2016: £3.9m). We have previously set a performance target to grow that base by a minimum of 5% on opening shareholders funds per annum through organic growth. In 2017 we achieved a pre-tax profit of 6.6% (2016: 16.5 %) on opening shareholders funds.
The Group successfully launched a corporate bond with the assistance of Crowdstacker Limited in September 2017. The 30 month, 6% bond raised £2.342m at the year end closing in February 2018 having raised £3.465m. The Directors are delighted with the success of the bond raising which has bolstered the capital base of the group and has already deployed a significant proportion of these funds into new project investments.
NEX Exchange Listing
The market mid-price on 17 May 2018 of £0.95 represents a discount of 29% to the net asset value of £1.34 per share reported at 31 December 2017. The 2017 dividend yield based on this market mid price is 5.8%.
We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the market and as the company grows we may in future consider a move to AIM. In the interim the Board believe the continued expansion of the capital base and the continuation of profit and dividend growth are steps that can broaden investor appeal.
Sustainability
We recognise that there are financial and operational benefits of working sustainably and we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability. While many environmental requirements are embedded within the planning process, sustainability is a broader issue than that and encompasses both Health & Safety and the supply chain.
Health & Safety continues to remain the Group's first priority and we work with our joint venture partners to attain best practice standards. We are happy to report that there were no reportable incidents on any of our projects during 2017 and we remain committed to the highest standards of Health & Safety.
Having the right supply chain is also crucial to sustainability. We do have long term working relationships with our main suppliers but continue to carefully monitor the financial health of our design teams and main contractors. We aim to pay suppliers to agreed timescales and to work collaboratively with them for the benefit of all.
Project Portfolio
At present we have live joint venture projects on sites in St Margarets, Sutton, Hounslow, Battersea and Wembley which we anticipate will deliver profits in 2018, 2019 & 2020. As these projects are completed we will seek replacement schemes.
Completed Developments
St Margarets Waterside, Richmond, London:
The Company continues to market the final two residential properties on this project. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £ 46,316 (2016: £233,232) and Project Management fees of £13,500 (2016: £54,000) during 2017.
Continuing Development
Sutton High Street, Sutton:
The Company retains a 40% interest in a development site at Sutton High Street. Our joint venture partner submitted an application for a comprehensive redevelopment of the site with a mixed use (ie residential and commercial) with ground floor commercial element of the proposed project pre-let (subject to planning). Planning permission was refused in April 2018. The joint venture partners intend to appeal that decision and remain confident that consent will be obtained late in 2018.
Gwynne Road London SW11:
St Mark has a joint venture interest of 40% in the redevelopment of this site with its development partners. The development is well underway to provide a mixed use development of commercial/retail at ground and mezzanine levels and 33 residential flats above.
Sale contracts have been exchanged on affordable housing element of the scheme. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £123,520 (2016: £nil) and Project Management fees of £43,200 (2016: 10,800) during 2017. Marketing of the development is planned to commence in the third quarter of 2018.
London Road, Hounslow, TW3:
St Mark holds a joint venture interest of 40% in the development of 34 flats in Hounslow with its development partners. Marketing of the scheme is now underway with construction due to be completed in July 2018. Seven residential units have exchanged contracts at 31 December 2017. In accordance with our revenue recognition policy we have recognised profits of £119,895 (2016: £nil) Project Management fees of £43,200 were also charged during 2017 (2016: £7,200).
Heron House, Wembley
St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in the development of 40 flats and commercial space in Wembley. Project Management fees of £24,000 were charged during 2017 (2016: £nil).
Future Developments
As capital and profits are released from the current project portfolio the board will seek out further opportunities with similar risk profiles. The group's schemes have largely been in the outer London Boroughs and it is intended that the group will continue to focus on this geographic area.
Principal risks and uncertainties
The Company is exposed to the usual risks of companies constructing and developing residential property, including construction budget overruns, delays in programme, insolvency of clients, general economic conditions, project availability, uninsured calamities and other factors.
Investments are made in sterling and therefore the Company is not subject to foreign exchange risks. The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to its trade debtors. Credit risk is managed by monitoring payments against contractual agreements. The Company also reviews the financial standings of its debtors prior to entering into significant contracts.
Key Performance Indicators
The Company's long term performance target has been to generate a minimum average annual return on shareholders funds of 5%. During 2017 the annual pre-tax return on shareholders' funds was 6.6% (2016: 16.5%). Whilst the Company continued to exceed its minimum target returns for shareholders, the Company's decision to delay the marketing of both the Hounslow and Battersea projects until the projects are further advanced and more marketable in 2018, resulted in a lower return on shareholders' funds for 2017 as compared to 2016.
The Company also seeks protection from market downturns by committing no more than 50% of its capital to any one project and by requiring projects in which it is a stakeholder to show a minimum return on cost of 15%. During 2017 the maximum exposure of capital to any one project was less than 40% of the Company capital.
Treasury policy
Operations have been financed by the issue of shares in the past and retained profits, the cash from which has been invested in short term cash deposits. In addition, various financial instruments such as trade debtors and trade creditors arise directly from the group's operations. The loan notes have been funded by the cash income from previous development projects. Further information on financial instruments is contained in note 22 of the financial statements.
On behalf of the Board
Barry Tansey
Chief Executive
Date 31 May 2018
The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the year ended 31 December 2017
|2017
|2016
|£
|£
|Group turnover
|120,400
|1,336,839
|Cost of sales
|(22,738)
|(1,255,224)
|________
|________
|Gross profit
|97,662
|81,615
|Administrative expenses
|(323,058)
|(410,751)
|Negative goodwill release
|99,256
|149,876
|________
|________
|Operating (loss)
|(126,140)
|(179,260)
|Share of operating profit of joint venture
|289,731
|610,672
|Interest receivable and similar income
|249,434
|221,147
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(20,287)
|(175)
|________
|________
|Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|383,738
|652,384
|Taxation on ordinary activities
|(60,564)
|(100,503)
|________
|________
|Profit on ordinary activities after taxation
|323,174
|551,881
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|________
|________
|Total comprehensive income
|323,174
|551,881
|________
|________
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|Ordinary shares
|7.32p
|16.6p
Consolidated Balance sheet
at 31 December 2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Non Current assets
|Tangible assets
|1,052
|1,403
|Intangible assets
|(37,993)
|(137,249)
|Investments in joint ventures
|728,779
|439,048
|________
|________
|691,838
|303,202
|Current assets
|Debtors
|7,195,865
|5,520,143
|Cash at bank and in hand
|513,667
|346,327
|________
|________
|7,709,532
|5,866,470
|Creditors: amounts falling
due within one year
(179,043)
(370,281)
|________
|________
|Net current assets
|7,530,489
|5,496,189
|________
|________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|8,222,327
|5,799,391
|Creditors amounts falling due more than one year
(2,342,477)
-
|________
|________
|Net Assets
|5,879,850
|5,799,391
|________
|________
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|2,206,501
|2,206,501
|Capital redemption reserve
|1,009,560
|1,009,560
|Other reserve
|211,822
|211,822
|Merger reserve
|327,060
|327,060
|Share premium account
|375,246
|375,246
|Profit and loss account
|1,749,661
|1,669,202
|________
|________
|Shareholders' funds
|5,879,850
|5,799,391
|________
|________
Statement of changes in equity
For the year ended 31 December 2017
|Share Capital
|Capital Redemption Reserve
|Other
Reserve
|Merger
Reserve
|Share
Premium
|Profit and loss reserves
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Period ended
31 December 2015
|1,478,748
|1,009,560
|211,822
|-
|-
|1,246,713
|3,946,843
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|551,881
|551,881
|Shares issued
during the year
727,753
-
-
327,060
375,246
18,484
1,448,543
|________
|________
|_______
|_______
|_______
|________
|________
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,206,501
1,009,560
211,822
327,060
375,246
1,817,078
5,947,267
|Dividend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(147,876)
|(147,876)
|________
|________
|_______
|_______
|_______
|________
|________
|Period ended
31 December 2016
2,206,501
1,009,560
211,822
327,060
375,246
1,669,202
5,799,391
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|323,174
|323,174
|________
|________
|_______
|_______
|_______
|________
|________
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,206,501
1,009,560
211,822
327,060
375,246
1,992,376
6,122,565
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
(242,715)
(242,715)
|________
|________
|_______
|_______
|_______
|________
|_________
|Balance at 31 December 2017
|2,205,501
|1,009,560
|211,822
|327,060
|375,246
|1,749,661
|5,879,850
|________
|________
|_______
|______
|_______
|________
|________
Consolidated statement of cashflows
for the year ended 31 December 2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flows from
|Operating activities
|Cash expended from operations
|(2,035,718)
|(425,563)
|Interest paid
|(20,287)
|(175)
|Corporation tax
|(116,851)
|(137,187)
|________
|________
|Net cash outflow from
Operating activities
(2,172,856)
(562,925)
|Investing activities
|Interest received
|240,434
|221,147
|________
|________
|Net cash generated from investing
activities
240,434
221,147
|Financing activities
|Shares issued
|-
|689,726
|Increase in loans
|2,342,477
|-
|Dividends paid
|(242,715)
|(147,876)
|________
|________
|Net cash generated from
Financing activities
2,099,762
541,850
|________
|________
|Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
|167,340
|200,072
|Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of year
346,327
146,255
|________
|________
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
513,667
346,327
|________
|________
|Relating to:
|Cash at Bank and in hand
|513,667
|346,327
|________
|________
Notes to Preliminary Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2017
1. The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts for the purpose of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information has been extracted from the statutory accounts of St Mark Homes plc and is presented using the same accounting policies, which have not yet been filed with the Registrar of companies, but on which the auditors gave an unqualified report on 31 May 2018.
The preliminary announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2017 was approved by the board of directors on 31 May 2018.
2. Earnings per share
Earnings per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares in issue during the financial year. The weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue was 4,413,002 (2016: 3,324,677) and the earnings being profit after tax attributable to ordinary shares was £323,174 (2016: £551,881).
|2017
|2016
|£
|£
|Numerator
|Earnings used as the calculation of basic and diluted EPS
|323,174
|551,881
|________
|________
|Denominator
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in basic and diluted EPS
|4,413,002
|3,324,677
|________
|________
There are no share options in issue than can dilute the earnings per share.