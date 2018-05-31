Trouble with the Qualcomm NXP MergerIf you're in business, the most dangerous combination in the world is President Donald Trump and China. Unfortunately, that's exactly what QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) finds itself facing, much to the chagrin of QCOM stockholders who worry about the pending Qualcomm NXP merger.The timing couldn't be worse.Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) finally caught a break last week, after months and months of inaction. Rumors were trickling out of China, saying that regulators might consider letting the deal move forward.The effect: The QCOM stock price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...