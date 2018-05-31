Mindtree Makes Strategic Commitment to SAP Leonardo With New Package of Offerings Designed to Accelerate Adoption

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bluefin, the practice from Mindtree that focuses on SAP solutions, and Relational Solutions, Mindtree's demand signal repository experts, have released an Industry Accelerator for SAP Leonardo enabling "on-time and in-full" order fulfillment for CPG and manufacturing companies

Mindtree, a global technology consulting and services company, has launched a strategic initiative to help clients quickly adopt and harness the power of SAP Leonardo as a platform for continuous innovation based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things.

Mindtree is committing significant resources toward the initiative, including a package of services from Bluefin, the practice from Mindtree that focuses on SAP solutions, a global center of excellence focused on SAP solutions, and its unique ideation centers in New Jersey, Munich and Bangalore. Mindtree plans to continue introducing new service offerings and capabilities strategically aligned to SAP Leonardo.

The latest component of Mindtree's initiative is a new OTIF (on-time, in-full) industry accelerator package, designed to help companies in the consumer products and manufacturing industries keep pace with the increasing requirements around order fulfillment and avoid the expensive fines and penalties associated with supply chain issues. Bluefin will demonstrate the OTIF Accelerator's capabilities at SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG (Americas' SAP Users' Group) Annual Conference, June 5-7, 2018 in Orlando, FL.

The OTIF Accelerator uses a set of algorithms and analytics to provide companies with greater insight into issues within the supply chain and uses machine learning to identify activities that could impact the company's ability to meet future obligations. It is a largely pre-built SAP Leonardo accelerator package, and can typically be customized to fit specific customers' needs, powered by SAP Cloud Platform.

"The pressure on IT to move at the speed of business continues to increase, requiring a continuous innovation to stay relevant," said Brenton O'Callaghan of Mindtree, Global Head of SAP Leonardo. "If you run SAP software and are looking to innovate, you need SAP Leonardo. Our design thinking services and expertise in emerging technologies are well-poised to help our clients jump-start their journey."

About Mindtree:

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 17,000+ entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds'. To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com or http://www.bluefinsolutions.com, or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

