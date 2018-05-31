Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 31-May-2018 / 15:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 May 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 31 May 2018 the Company's capital consists of 386,853,344 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 May 2018 is 386,853,344. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: TVR TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 5605 EQS News ID: 691409 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=691409&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2018 10:39 ET (14:39 GMT)