AIM-quoted internet domains firm CentralNic turned in a significant amount of growth in both its wholesale and retail divisions throughout its most recent trading year. CentralNic's group revenues rose 10% to £24.35m for the year ended 31 December. As a proportion of total sales, recurring revenues reached 84%, up from the 81% they accounted for a year earlier as a result of higher sales of its .xyz and radix top-level domains, while CentralNic's wholesale division sent revenues ahead 48% and ...

