Share, the independent retail stockbroker, said revenues were ahead 20% in the first three months of the year, as it continued to make "good progress". Updating investors on first-quarter trading, Aim-listed Share said the performance - which was in line with expectations - had benefited from the launch of branded services for Computershare, alongside "healthy" trading volumes. Dealing commissions, which account for 58% of group revenues, benefited especially from the Computershare services. ...

