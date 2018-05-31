Shearwater Group announced on Thursday that its portfolio company Xcina Consulting has generated £1m in incremental revenues and won over 30 new customers since its acquisition in July 2017. The AIM-traded digital resilience firm said that after reporting £2.4m of revenue and registering a loss at the EBITDA level prior to the acquisition, Xcina is now trading profitability on a reported basis at the EBITDA level and is ahead of the board's expectations. Xcina is a provider of digital, ...

