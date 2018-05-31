Motor retailer Caffyns said it had a "very challenging year" for the entire British motor sector after it witnessed a crash in new car sales. Underlying profits for the year to 31 March came in at £1.4m, down from £2.1m in 2017, while revenues from continuing operations edged ahead 0.5%, to £213.7m. Like-for-like new car sales were down 9.2%, while used car sales were flat. Caffyns said the sector was suffering from a declining new car market, with new car registrations down 11% across the ...

