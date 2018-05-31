Engineering services firm Babcock has secured a three-year, £225m extension to its existing support contract with Canada's fleet of four Victoria Class submarines. Babcock's contract, which has been extended to 2021, is the largest naval in-service support contract in Canada and will see more than 400 of the FTSE 250-listed firm's "highly experienced" engineers, project managers and specialist support staff continue to work on all four submarines in refit and in service, including deep ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...