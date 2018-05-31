Washington will implement steel and aluminum tariffs on metals imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico from Friday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. Ross said a 25% steel tariff and 10% aluminium tariff will be imposed at midnight on Thursday. "We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved," Ross said, adding that ...

