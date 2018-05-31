Round Hill Capital Acquires Its First Residential Portfolio in Finland With 3,263 Units as Part of Its New Finnish Residential Strategy

LONDON and HELSINKI, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Round Hill Capital ("Round Hill"), a leading real estate investment, development and asset management firm, announces that funds advised by Round Hill have acquired a residential portfolio in Finland, comprising 3,263 units.

The portfolio consists of 106 well located properties across the south of Finland as well as the Helsinki Metropolitan area and was acquired from an affiliate of Avant Capital Partners, a Finnish asset management company which manages real estate (both residential and commercial) for international investors. This is Round Hill's first transaction in Finland, a geography which exhibits positive investment fundamentals, favourable housing demand/supply dynamics and robust economic performance.

Round Hill has acquired and managed more than 100,000 residential units across Europe and currently is one of the largest private landlords in multiple countries. Round Hill remains committed to investing in, developing and managing European residential property in a responsible and reliable way. Round Hill expects to make further investments in Finland in line with its investment strategy.

Round Hill Capital was advised by GEM Property, Knight Frank and NCAP on this transaction.

Commenting on the acquisition, Michael Bickford, founder and CEO of Round Hill Capital, said:

"Round Hill has been evaluating the Finnish residential markets for several years and is pleased to make its first housing investment in Finland. We look forward to actively managing and repositioning the portfolio while introducing a quality tenant experience that we focus on in other markets. We continue to look for further acquisitions in the Finnish market with similar value characteristics.

"We believe that select areas of the Finnish residential market benefit from favourable macro/micro-economic trends, attractive yields and strong rental growth, with increasing urbanisation helping to support the demand fundamentals. Taken together with our proven investment and operating expertise, we look forward to building a substantial residential platform in Finland."

Lorenz Merk, partner at Avant, commented:

"After investing significant time and effort in developing the residential platform to this point though multiple acquisitions, key hires, management setup and operational improvement measures, we're delighted to see the portfolio to enter into next phase with the new owner."

About Round Hill Capital:

Round Hill Capital is a leading European specialist real estate investment and asset management firm. Round Hill Capital has a long and proven reputation for successfully identifying and acquiring high quality European real estate.

Round Hill Capital is a highly focused investor and is experienced in establishing and running first class operating companies, having invested more than €6.0 billion of capital in European real estate assets since its inception in 2002. Round Hill Capital has successfully acquired and managed more than 100,000 residential units across Europe and currently is one of the largest private landlords in multiple countries.

Round Hill Capital has an established track record of generating high risk adjusted returns and invests in and asset manages real estate with some of the world's leading institutions and private investors.

Further information on Round Hill Capital is available at: http://www.roundhillcapital.com

