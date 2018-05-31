Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE: RIN) (FSE: L6V1) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public exploration and mining companies in the hard rock minerals, precious metals, rare-earth minerals, oil, gas, water and renewable energy markets.



The company's business objective is to give its shareholders the opportunity to indirectly invest in a diversified series of early stage natural resource investments, which, commonly, would not otherwise be available to them. The company plans to take advantage of the favourable investment opportunities that arise between the private and public phases of a given investment in the natural resources sector, though appropriate investments in other industry sectors may be the subject of investments, in the discretion of the Company's investment committee.

The nature and timing of the investments will depend, in part, on available capital at any particular time and the investment opportunities identified and available. Resinco Capital Partners expects its investment activities will be primarily focused on enterprises located in Canada and the United States, although investments may extend globally, including the purchase of securities listed on foreign stock exchanges.

On December 27, 2017, the company completed a non-brokered private placement through the issue of 20,000,000 units at $0.31 for gross proceeds of $6,200,000, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.45 for 24 months.

