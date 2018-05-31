Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "MMEN", following a RTO with Ladera Ventures, which traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. MedMen Enterprises is the preeminent cannabis company in the United States with multiple assets and operations in California, Nevada and New York, which combined account for nearly half of North America's addressable legal market.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MedMen employs more than 800 people across the United States. Nine premium stores in the U.S. feature MedMen's award-winning retail concept, including its flagship store on New York City's Fifth Avenue, which opened last month.

MedMen is licensed to operate a total of four stores in New York State, all of which are currently operational, and the Company plans to upgrade its three other New York stores to align with its distinctive retail brand. The company also continues to explore and acquire prime real estate in upscale retail districts in strategic markets across North America.

It recently signed a joint venture agreement with Cronos Group to explore opening MedMen branded and managed stores in Canada once adult-use is legalized.

The company owns and operates two cultivation and production facilities, one in Nevada and the other in New York, and is currently developing additional large-scale cultivation and production operations in California and New York and a genetics facility in Nevada.

Adam Bierman, Co-founder and CEO, stated: "MedMen's vision is simple but revolutionary: cannabis as a consumer product. For the better part of a decade we have been singularly focused on that vision - creating the systems and infrastructure that raise the bar on product quality and safety and providing a retail shopping experience that is second to none. By going public, MedMen gives investors a ground-floor opportunity to participate in the enormous and untapped potential of the fastest growing industry in the United States."

Andrew Modlin, Co-founder and President, added: "We are making marijuana mainstream by making it okay for soccer moms and middle-aged professionals to use cannabis products. People are using it for ailments, for wellness or to just relax or socialize with friends. Medical marijuana is legal in 29 states, adult use is now legal in nine. Medical use is legal in Canada and adult use is expected to be legal by year's end. We are marching steadily toward a future where buying and using cannabis products will be just as normal as buying wine or beer."

In connection with the RTO and listing, the company raised approximately CA$143 million, or US$110 million, through a private placement at an implied enterprise valuation of CA$ 2.14 billion, or US$ 1.65 billion.

For more information please visit the company's website, www.medmen.com

