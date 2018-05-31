Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council to Reveal the Future of Drilling Systems

Join a panel of energy experts for a complimentary Hot Topic Breakfast spotlighting innovations and companies that will lead the pack over the next 10 years

SANTA CLARA, California, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike other industries that have adopted manufacturing processes and digital technologies to automate and standardize systems, the oil and gas industry is one of the few that continues to rely on antiquated manual processes and customized designs that lead to gross inefficiencies. To ensure that opportunities for improvement within the technology adoption process are not lost, smart players in upstream oil & gas realize the criticality of leveraging radical innovation and digital transformation to reduce costs and improve recovery rates.

Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council invites those who believe oil & gas drilling is ripe for digital transformation to participate in a discussion on the future of drilling systems at our inaugural Hot Topic Breakfast, Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT at Hotel Sorella in Houston, Texas. Ethan Smith, VP, Oil & Gas at Frost & Sullivan, will moderate the breakfast, which will provide expert insight from panelists Jose Gutierrez, director of Technology & Innovation at Transocean; Frank Springett, VP Engineering, Rig Technologies at NOV; Satyam Priyadarshy, technology fellow and chief data scientist at Halliburton; Marat Zaripov, founder and CEO of AI Driller; and Andrew Bruce, founder and CEO of Data Gumbo.

"The current state of oil & gas drilling is best described as expensive, inefficient and dangerous," said Smith. "In addition, operators have squeezed their supply chain partners to their limits, making the adoption of emerging technologies and new business models from outside the oil & gas sector the likely path forward."

Key takeaways include:

Discovering how the right business model will help operators reduce NPT, while maximizing recovery

Finding out the top technologies poised to reduce drilling costs in the future

Exploring which start-ups will make the most significant impact on drilling advances

Learning about operators that are leading the adoption of drilling automation

Receiving an in-depth understanding of the Oil & Gas Innovation Council's mission

The Frost & Sullivan Oil & Gas Innovation Council spotlights innovations, business models, processes, and best practices that have the potential to reduce the complexity and inefficiencies of upstream oil & gas. The Council is the first member-driven, global executive network designed to help accelerate the pace of innovation in upstream oil & gas.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

