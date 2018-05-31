Construction on the facility was started eight months ago. In the future, the large-scale lithium-ion storage facility may participate in weekly auctions for primary reserve capacity.Netherlands-based power provider Eneco has completed its large-scale storage project in Schleswig-Holstein. "EnspireME" has a capacity of 48 MW, a storage capacity of more than 50 MWh and consists of about 10,000 lithium-ion batteries. It is the largest storage project realized in Europe to date, the company stated. The battery in, Jardelund, close to Germany's border with Denmark, is large enough to supply about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...