PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, May 31

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Emerging Europe plc as at 31 March 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-emerging-europe-plc-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5610

31 May 2018

END


© 2018 PR Newswire