STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ASSA ABLOY is once again included in Forbes' World's Most Innovative Companies list. The 2018 rankings see the company among the 100 leading businesses in the world.

"I'm very proud that we have achieved such success with our innovation," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "Inclusion in Forbes' list is clear evidence that our innovation- and technology-driven culture pays off."

This is the fourth time that ASSA ABLOY has been in Forbes' innovation top 100 - reflecting how the company has sharply increased its investment in innovation and product development since 2007. A notable goal is for products less than three years old to account for at least 25 percent of total sales. This target has been surpassed for seven consecutive years - the figure was 28 percent in 2017.

This ranking also reflects ASSA ABLOY's increased efforts in innovation in order to meet the needs of the digital and mobile society for intelligent, connected and networked door opening solutions.

About ASSA ABLOYASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Carolina Dybeck Happe, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-recognized-by-forbes-as-one-of-the-world-s-most-innovative-companies,c2536880

The following files are available for download: