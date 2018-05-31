Kuros Biosciences to propose appointment of new Board Members at AGM

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 31, 2018 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) will propose the appointment of CEO Joost de Bruijn, as well as three new independent non-executive directors at its 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 June.

Shareholder approval will be sought for the appointment of Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros. Dr. de Bruijn has more than 28 years of experience in academia and the life science industry. He was the founder and CEO of Progentix Orthobiology and more recently of Xpand Biotechnology. He is Professor of Biomaterials at Queen Mary University of London, UK, and Professor of Regenerative Medicine and Entrepreneurship at Twente University, The Netherlands.

Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Mainstay Medical SA, is proposed to replace Didier Cowling, who will not stand for reelection. Mr. Hannon has extensive experience in the healthcare and medical devices industry, particularly related to commercialization of new products, penetration of new markets, product innovation, strategic and financial planning, raising capital, regulatory and clinical management, and the building of a high-performance culture. Mr. Hannon previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), a medical device company focused on the spine market.

Scott P. Bruder, MD, PhD, would replace Frank-Jan van der Velden who will not stand for reelection. Dr. Bruder is an expert in orthobiology and is a seasoned senior executive with a track record spanning more than 25 years at industry leaders such as DePuy Biologics (now Depuy Synthes), Johnson & Johnson Regenerative Therapeutics, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company (now BD), and Stryker Corporation.

Oliver Walker would replace Harry Welten who will not stand for reelection. Mr. Walker is a finance executive with more than 20 years of experience covering all aspects of finance including M&A, capital market transactions, treasury, reporting and fundraising. Has was CFO of a number of leading healthcare companies, such as Nobel Biocare, Sonova, and Stratec. Oliver has an MSC in Business Administration & Economics at the University of Berne.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Clemens van Blitterswijk as member, and the election as chairman of the Board of Directors and the re-election of Christian Itin, Leanna Caron, Giacomo Di Nepi and Gerhard Ries as members of the Board of Directors, each for the term until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Documents for the AGM, including the Information Notice with a full agenda, will be made available online on June 1 at: http://www.kuros.ch/investors (http://www.kuros.ch/investors)

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG Media & Investors Michael Grau LifeSci Advisors Chief Financial Officer Hans Herklots Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 7149 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for bone regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. Visitwww.kurosbio.com (http://www.kurosbio.com/) for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

