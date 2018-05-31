Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group (OTC PINK: FAGI) Participates in Visa's Everywhere Initiative Program: Financial Services Initiative to Solve Payment and Commerce Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or "FAGI"), is today pleased to announce that its continued effort to expand operations of its subsidiaries MY PAY and Kelevra Digital Solutions SA de CV ("Kelevra Digital Solutions"), again met with Visa and Finnovista representatives last week in Costa Rica and had additional discussions in Mexico City as part of Visa's Everywhere Initiative.

Full Alliance Group executives met with Visa and Finnovista representatives to further discuss potential collaboration for the initiative. Mr. Rudy Kiste, COO/CFO, and Mr. Galván Lopez, Vice President of Business Development for Latin America, represented FAGI. MY PAY removes obstacles to financial services currently faced by the majority of the population in Latin America. The MY PAY platform provides competitive technology tools to underserved markets including the unbanked and small businesses like grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, etc.

The Company believes MY PAY and Kelevra Digital Solutions are positioned to grow significantly within the domestic Mexican financial services and FinTech markets. This will allow the Company to leverage international opportunities throughout Latin America as well as benefit from synergies with other Full Alliance Group companies.

MY PAY and Kelevra Digital Solutions enables financial services and payments innovation within the domestic Mexican financial services and FinTech markets and allows the companies to leverage international opportunities throughout Latin America. Working with a variety of banks, regional businesses and financial entities, including PROSA, one of the largest payment processors in Latin America, In Mexico, 100% of domestic debit, credit, and prepaid transactions are processed locally, with PROSA handling a majority of the transaction volume.

MY PAY will use its own technology and applications to provide a range of services to banked and unbanked individuals and small businesses. The combined proficiencies of both companies, along with their reach, can accelerate the development and diversity of Latin America's payments ecosystem and a hint of what is possible in the future.

This model, integrated by MY PAY's platform, also gives businesses greater operational agility and scalability in a fast-growing and digitally-driven category and aligns with Visa's overall objective to move businesses and consumers from cash to digital forms of payment. Full Alliance Group is participating in additional meetings the next few weeks and anticipates making several further announcements regarding the Visa Everywhere Initiative as the process moves forward to solving payment and commerce challenges, enhancing product offerings, and providing visionary solutions for Visa's partner network. Separately, FAGI executives continue working on the due diligence of all subsidiaries, technology, and real estate holdings associated with Grupo Richard assets requiring the extension of the due diligence period.

Sincerely,

Jacob Thomas

Chairman / CEO

InvestorRelations@FullAlliance.com

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, nutraceuticals and computer software development. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and a sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.