ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, announces today the appointment of Olfa Zorgati as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 4, 2018. This nomination, key for the company's transformation, completes ESI's Group Executive Committee.

"I'm excited to join ESI Group and be a part of a seasoned team at such a pivotal period for the company on the path of transformation" said Olfa Zorgati. "ESI has a great opportunity in the market as the company accelerates its unique positioning in the Product Performance LifecycleTM market with its solution of Hybrid TwinTM

Olfa brings almost 20 years of experience in international management roles; both financial and operational. Most recently with MetaPack, a London-based SaaS business and a global leader in e-commerce delivery management systems, she was in the past two years overseeing all the financial reporting for the company. Prior to this, Olfa was CFO, then Chief Operating Officer (COO), at VentureBeat in San Francisco, USA, the leading source for news research on technology innovation. There she played a key role in a business model shift (subscription vs advertising revenues) that led to an exponential growth period. Her focus during those years, was to introduce agile practices and transform internal business processes. Among other positions, she spent 3 years with Ventadis, an independent multi-channel retail group (M6 Group) and 7 years with the Vivendi Group where she held various positions in finance and M&A. Olfa started her career at Societe Generale in M&A.

Olfa holds a Master of Business Administration from HEC Paris, an international business school, and has developed a broad experience, as a transformational and data-driven manager, in e-commerce Media and in SaaS enabler technology businesses. She has worked in high profile roles for global, multi-billion European companies and fast-growing start-ups and delivered outstanding results in these high pressurized environments.

"Olfa Zorgati will bring the benefit of her experience in financial and operational functions, both in France and internationally. We are delighted that she is joining our top management team, and truly believe that her skills and expertise will prove invaluable to ESI Group as we drive our transformation to become the indisputable Virtual Prototyping partner of our clients in their Industry 4.0 journey. She will lead ESI's ongoing efforts to foster growth, improve performance, and enhance shareholder value." commented Alain de Rouvray, Chairman, CEO and founder of ESI Group.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.

