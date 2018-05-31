Natural resources investing company Cluff Natural Resources announced on Thursday that the UK Oil and Gas Authority has waived its requirement for a farm-out to have been concluded by 31 May on the company's two 100%-owned Southern North Sea gas licences, P2248 and P2252. The AIM-traded firm said that as a result, both the promote period and the initial term of each licence would continue to run until 30 November, subject to a drill or drop decision being made by 30 September. It said that would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...