UK Oil & Gas Investments has been informed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimmeridge Oil & Gas, that the Oil and Gas Authority has extended the licence term of its 100%-owned PEDL 234 licence from 30 June this year until 31 December 2023, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the licence would now be converted to the 14th Licence Round Master Clauses Agreement, which would permits a retention area (RA) covering the entirety of the 300 square kilometre Licence area to be created. It ...

