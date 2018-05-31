EKF Diagnostics announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Renalytix AI has signed an exclusive licence and collaboration agreement with New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Under the terms of the deal, the AIM-traded company will give Icahn School of Medicine access to its biomarkers and artificial intelligence technology for the purposes of researching patient data and identifying candidates who face the highest risk of progressive diabetic kidney disease. Barbara Murphy, dean ...

