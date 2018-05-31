Mobile commerce company Bango has extended its Financial Conduct Authority license as an approved payment provider, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the FCA license would ensure conditions for Bango partners to offer alternative payments more comprehensively, for all types of goods across Europe. It said the latest European Payment Services Directive underpinned a well-regulated payments ecosystem to stimulate the "next wave" of online services. "Today's announcement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...