US stocks opened lower on Thursday as better than expected spending data were offset by fears of an oncoming trade war following the White House's newest round of tariffs. As of 1600 BST, the Dow was down 0.97% to 24,428.35, while the S&P 500 lost 0.45% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.11%. The US will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union from Friday, the White House said on Thursday. Those levies of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium were ...

