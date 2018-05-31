US jobless claims fell below economists' forecasts during the week ending 26 May. Unemployment claims over the past week dropped by 13,000 to reach 221,000, according to the Department of Labor. That was well below the 230,000 that economists had projected. The four-week moving average on the other hand, which aims to smoothe out the fluctuations from one week to the next, rose by 2,500 to reach 222,250. In parallel, secondary unemployment claims, those which are not filed for the first time ...

