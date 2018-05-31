Markets in Asia finished in the green on Thursday, recovering from several days of losses in the wake of global stability fears stoked by political turmoil in Italy. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.83% at 22,201.82, as the yen strengthened 0.06% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.84. The broader Topix index was up 0.65% at 1,747.45 by the time Tokyo closed. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite added 1.86% to 3,097.94, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite managed ...

