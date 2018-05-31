sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018

31.05.2018 | 18:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Van Lanschot Kempen: AGM adopts 2017 financial statements and approves appointment of Maarten H. Muller as a member of the Supervisory Board


's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 31 May 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted the 2017 financial statements. The AGM, which was held today in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, also approved all other resolutions put forward.

As a result, the AGM agreed the proposed nomination of Maarten H. Muller to the Supervisory Board. He will succeed Godfried van Lanschot, who has reached his maximum term of office.

Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders also approved the remuneration proposal for the Executive Board, as well as the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €1.45 per Class A ordinary share.

The full agenda and notes are available via vanlanschotkempen.com/AGM and the relevant dividend dates via vanlanschotkempen.com/share-information.


2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

22 August Publication of 2018 half-year results
2 November Publication of 2018 Q3 trading update

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Press release AGM (http://hugin.info/133415/R/2196599/851280.pdf)


